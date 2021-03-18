‘Mad or nah?’: Residents react to the damning UN report that cites Philly police violenceListen 5:04
Nearly a year ago, the Philadelphia Police Department came under fire for its aggressively violent response to residents who were protesting George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.
Earlier this year, residents were calling for Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to resign. Others stood by her, claiming that she was being scapegoated by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration.
The summer incidents involving Philadelphia police and protesters have been an ongoing topic of discussion. Now, it’s the primary example of a report from the United Nations that pleads for U.S. cities to reform their police abuses.
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hit the streets of Philly to garner reaction to the rare international censure that, as Billy Penn reported, hasn’t been reviewed by the mayor’s office.
