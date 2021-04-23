Farmers Against Hunger plants base on a former Delran farm

New Jersey Farmers Against Hunger will now have a centralized base of operations at Laurel Run Park in Delran, Burlington County.

Officials broke ground on a 3-acre parcel of the park that will be used to grow produce and teach the community about agriculture.

As part of an agreement with Burlington County, Farmers Against Hunger will have access to the farm buildings, including the former farm market, packing shed, and refrigerated storage space.

The county made the organization aware of the property in 2018, according to Brian Strumfels, operations director of Farmers Against Hunger.

“We asked the county if we could put a cooler in another park around here, and they said, ‘You know, we have a building, an old farm, that’s been sitting there dormant for 15 years. You can move right into there,’” Strumfels said.