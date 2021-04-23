Philly launches ‘litter task force’ ahead of street cleaning reboot

Philadelphia is launching a new litter task force to guide a $62 million effort to reintroduce street sweeping across the city.

The group, called the “Neighborhood Beautification and Litter Taskforce” kicked off earlier this week via an email from the city’s Streets Department. The email states the city is seeking to “engage local residents, stakeholders, and community leaders in facilitated discussions and planning with the goal of identifying and prioritizing initiatives that tackle litter, dumping, and beautification.”

Philadelphia is currently the largest city with no comprehensive street sweeping and is one of the only major cities that lacks such a program. That could change within the year under Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget, which included the $62 million cleaning program. Kenney’s plan would pump about $11 million a year for five years into several cleaning zones which would, in theory, be expanded over time.

As the city initiative rolls out, the task force would bring together community-based volunteers to meet virtually six times a year. According to Crystal Jacobs, a spokesperson for the Streets Department, the group would consist of volunteer community members and would operate at no cost to the city.