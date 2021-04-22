Aliya Catanch-Bradley, the principal of Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School, knew she wanted more green space for her North Philadelphia school soon after hearing the news of George Floyd’s murder last May.

As the video of his murder circulated and prompted protests across the world, she knew she wanted to do something for her students.

“I just felt like I could not breathe,” she said. “I was thinking perhaps a garden, something to bring new life into the environment was going to be one of the ways that collectively, we could breathe again.”

On Earth Day, with the help of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Dynegy, an electric service provider, she will lead the planting of 100 trees on the campus and along its perimeter. An additional 25 trees will be planted on streets near the school — an area she described as “concrete-dominant.”

The two-year project and the planting begins on April 22 but will continue into the fall and 2022.

PHS has planted trees in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years but Tim Ifill, who leads the nonprofit’s tree division, said the Bethune elementary planting will be the largest the organization has ever done for one school.

This move is supposed to improve the community’s tree canopy and cool it down. Without much tree shade, the surface temperatures right now in North Philadelphia can be four degrees higher than the city average — a disparity linked to a range of health risks for residents.