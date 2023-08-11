New Jerseyans remember Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver as a ‘passionate’ and ‘genuine’ leader

After a private visitation hour, attended by Gov. Phil Murphy, Garden State residents on Thursday had the opportunity to pay homage to New Jersey’s first Black lieutenant governor, Sheila Oliver.

Mourners remembered Oliver as a trailblazer who advocated for the voiceless and worked to get things done.

“She was a very fair person,” said Loretta Gilmore. “That speaks volumes to anyone, especially those that are involved with the game of politics.”

Gilmore met Oliver when the two worked with Newark’s at-risk children and remembered Oliver’s passion for the cause. Oliver, as acting governor, signed a bill in 2021 piloting a new reentry program for juvenile offenders.

“Our children who are at risk in our urban districts today really require the direction and guidance of people like Sheila and myself who work very hard with our disturbed youth,” Gilmore added.

Darryl Jeffries, president of the Oranges and Maplewood Branch of the NAACP, said he was thinking of Oliver’s achievements as he was traveling down to the State House.

“She represented that capacity to achieve your dream,” he said. “She’s done just that and a lot more.”

Oliver passed away Aug.1 at age 71 after being hospitalized the day before. She is also the first Black woman to serve as assembly speaker from 2010 to 2014 and the second Black woman in the country to lead a state legislative chamber.

Throughout the day, a steady stream of mourners visited Oliver’s casket. They represented folks from every aspect of her life, including community leaders, coworkers, and residents who were inspired by her. They remembered her as a “passionate” and “genuine” leader, who cared.

Bill Caruso, executive director of the Assembly Majority Office during Oliver’s tenure as speaker, said she assumed the role without an agenda.

“A lot of leaders come with an agenda that they want to accomplish,” he said. “She took everybody else’s agenda and made it better.”