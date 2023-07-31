N.J. Lt. Gov. Oliver hospitalized, Sen. Pres. Scutari now acting governor

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy travels out of state, but she’s been taken to the hospital.

A closeup of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver during a bill signing ceremony at the state capital in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is in the hospital.

She is receiving care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Essex County, said Mahen Gunaratna, the governor’s communications director, in a statement Monday.

“We wish the Lieutenant Governor well as she undergoes medical care,” he said. “We will provide updates to the situation as they arise.”

The governor’s office did not provide further details on Oliver’s condition.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Oliver was serving as acting governor due to Gov. Phil Murphy traveling. Since she’s unable to execute the duties of the office while in the hospital, Sen. Pres. Steve Scutari (D) became acting governor Monday morning.

Murphy, who will be out of state until Aug. 13, sent his well wishes through social media. He’s on a two-week vacation with his family in Italy.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate