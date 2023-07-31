New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is in the hospital.

She is receiving care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Essex County, said Mahen Gunaratna, the governor’s communications director, in a statement Monday.

“We wish the Lieutenant Governor well as she undergoes medical care,” he said. “We will provide updates to the situation as they arise.”

The governor’s office did not provide further details on Oliver’s condition.

Oliver was serving as acting governor due to Gov. Phil Murphy traveling. Since she’s unable to execute the duties of the office while in the hospital, Sen. Pres. Steve Scutari (D) became acting governor Monday morning.

Murphy, who will be out of state until Aug. 13, sent his well wishes through social media. He’s on a two-week vacation with his family in Italy.