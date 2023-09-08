Secretary of State Tahesha Way to be named N.J. lieutenant governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to appoint Tahesha Way as the second-in-command of the Garden State.

Way, who is succeeding the late Sheila Oliver, would be the second Black woman to serve as lieutenant governor. She will be the third ever lieutenant governor of New Jersey.

According to several sources, the appointment will be announced Friday morning at the capital complex.

Way has served as Murphy’s secretary of state since 2018. Prior to that, she was an administrative law judge for the state and a Passaic County Freeholder.

In her current position on Murphy’s cabinet, Way oversees elections in the state. She led the 2020 census count for New Jersey. She is the first Black person and first secretary from New Jersey to lead the National Association of Secretaries of State as president.