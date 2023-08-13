New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy described Saturday’s memorial service for his lieutenant governor, Sheila Oliver, as the capstone of a three-day celebration of life.

The service was also a homegoing celebration in the Black gospel tradition for one of Newark’s beloved daughters.

In addition to inspirational songs performed by the Rev. Stefanie R. Minatee and the Jubilation Choir, there were open expressions of worship in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Close friends and colleagues memorialized Oliver as someone who remembered her roots, spoke up for those who were voiceless, and stood in places where she was often the only Black woman in the room.

“She taught us that you can be pro-Black without being anti-white,” said the Rev. DeForest Soaries, a former N.J. secretary of state who served as master of ceremonies. “She taught us that you can advocate for the poor without hating on the rich. She taught us that you can be a forceful advocate for cities without despising the suburbs or the rural communities.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said “only a rock star like Sheila can headline the fifth-largest cathedral in North America.”