N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police

    By
  • 6abc
    • February 2, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A New Jersey councilwoman was found shot and killed in front of her home on Wednesday night.

ABC News has confirmed the death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour.

The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021.

Police say she was shot multiple times while inside her white SUV, which then crashed in her townhouse complex just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe she was the intended target of this shooting, but do not have a clear motive.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Sayreville police are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

