Philly behind on female City Council representation, report finds

With a lot of vacancies created by council members running for mayor of Philadelphia last year, an opportunity was not seized in the effort to balance the battle of the sexes on Philadelphia City Council.

Currently only seven of the 17 members are female, and a new Pew report shows Philadelphia falling behind other major cities in the percentage of female council members.

Katie Martin, of the Pew Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative, coauthored the report, which showed all but two major cities — San Diego and Washington, D.C. — boosting the number of women on their legislative bodies.

Martin explained, “The city increased its share of female representation from 35% to 41% but dropped in ranking from fifth to ninth. The other cities really grew their female representation.”

Houston and San Antonio showed greater increases than Philadelphia, and Phoenix led the survey with close to 80% women in their council.