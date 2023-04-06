Meet your Philly City Council at-large candidates face-to-face this Tuesday

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Have you ever wanted to have a one-on-one conversation with the candidates running to represent you? Talk to them face-to-face, and go beyond the campaign ad gloss and the political forum rhetoric?

This Tuesday is your chance. On April 11, you can meet some of Philadelphia’s City Council at-large candidates in person and talk to them about their platforms, goals, and priorities.

The open house is free and open to the public. Those interested can register to attend online.