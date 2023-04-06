Meet your Philly City Council at-large candidates face-to-face this Tuesday
Have you ever wanted to have a one-on-one conversation with the candidates running to represent you? Talk to them face-to-face, and go beyond the campaign ad gloss and the political forum rhetoric?
This Tuesday is your chance. On April 11, you can meet some of Philadelphia’s City Council at-large candidates in person and talk to them about their platforms, goals, and priorities.
The open house is free and open to the public. Those interested can register to attend online.
WHYY News, Committee of 70, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and League of Women Voters of Philadelphia are co-hosting the City Council At-Large Candidate Convention on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WHYY’s Philadelphia headquarters on North 6th Street in Old City.
Seven of 17 members of City Council serve as at-large members, representing the whole of the city. All of the candidates for at-large positions have been invited to this open house gathering. With about three dozen potential candidates in the race, the public will have the opportunity to meet and greet the candidates and talk to them about their plans for the city.
The event is part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project to inform Philadelphians about the 2023 mayoral and City Council races. WHYY News joins other Philadelphia newsrooms, community organizations, and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism on the project.
