Philly Fighting COVID hearings: Here’s who will testify to City Council on the scandal

City Council kicks off its probe into the Philly Fighting COVID scandal on Friday with testimonies from the city’s top health official and leaders of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. Whether they’ll provide detailed answers to lawmakers’ questions is still unclear.

Councilmember Cindy Bass, who heads the Committee on Public Health and Human Services, called for the hearings last week after the dramatic implosion of the Health Department’s relationship with PFC, a 9-month-old startup that became a city vaccine distributor despite lack of health care or immunization experience.

“The selection of this entity raises a lot of red flags and requires a lot of questions to be answered,” Bass said on Thursday.

A series of investigative articles from WHYY and Billy Penn raised questions about the city’s partnership with the untested group, shedding light on issues that went ignored by officials. The former deputy health commissioner resigned after the Inquirer reported she gave Philly Fighting COVID and another vaccine provider inside information about a city contract. And 22-year-old CEO Andrei Doroshin admitted pocketing vaccines from the PFC clinic, an act he first vehemently denied.