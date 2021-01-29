Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Drexel University is attempting to distance itself from the now-disgraced start-up Philly Fighting COVID, which ran vaccine clinics at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for three consecutive weekends in January.

The West Philadelphia university released a statement on Thursday acknowledging that there were plans to coordinate with PFC, which was founded and run by Drexel grad student Andrei Doroshin. The 22-year-old CEO recently admitted taking home vaccine doses, amid local and national uproar over the mishandling of Philadelphia’s community vaccination program.

The statement, signed by Drexel president John Fry, acknowledged a pending relationship between the school and PFC, but says it never came to fruition.

“Drexel’s College of Nursing and Health Professionals had made arrangements with Philly Fighting COVID earlier this month for Drexel students to use their vaccination site for clinical rotations,” Fry wrote, “but that never transpired.”

Yet Jennifer Olzsewski, chair of Drexel’s Nursing Accelerated Career Entry Programs, said her students were on site at the Convention Center over the course of several days, helping run the clinic and inoculate patients.