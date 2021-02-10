PHMC does offer direct service to patients through its five Federally Qualified Health Centers, addiction treatment programs, and other direct services, such as case management. The organization had already been receiving a weekly allotment of doses from the city to vaccinate its patient-facing workers. When asked, neither PHMC nor the Health Department would say whether vaccines given to staffers last Saturday had been intended for distribution to health center patients.

Some staffers expressed discomfort with seeing their colleagues who work from home vaccinated before the patients they serve.

“PHMC touches every corner of Philadelphia and they miss the opportunity to model what is public health excellence,” said one health care employee who was disappointed with the rollout. “They’re set up for success and miss the mark.”

The decision to vaccinate all its staff was a change in course for PHMC. In a Jan. 29 email to the staff, Cohen described deploying a phased process because of the group’s limited allotment.

A week later, Cohen was opening up the invitation to everyone. The city said it did not change the number of weekly doses allocated to PHMC, but declined to provide details on the number of doses PHMC receives weekly.

PHMC would not provide an estimate of what proportion of its staff works directly with patients, or how many of its more than 3,000 employees have been vaccinated.

The PHMC staff vaccination clinic took place the day after Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley spent hours answering questions about vaccine-distribution equity during a City Council hearing focused on former vaccine provider Philly Fighting COVID. The city cut ties with that group after it was revealed that it abandoned its community testing partners in pursuit of a vaccination contract and adopted a privacy policy that would allow it to sell user data. PFC’s inexperienced CEO also admitted taking vaccine doses off site and administering them to friends.

The PFC scandal brought to light equity concerns surrounding the partnership. Farley said the Health Department does not know how many of the people PFC vaccinated were actually health care workers, as intended, and PFC claims to have lost at least some of the race and ethnicity data from its clinics. The city also elected to work early on with the fledgling PFC instead of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a group led by experienced medical professionals who had established trust within the city’s African American community.

So far, only 16.6% of Philadelphians who have been vaccinated are Black, in a city where 44% of residents are Black.

In response, Farley said the city was putting a renewed focus on equity in vaccine distribution, including by hiring a new, full-time staff person to focus exclusively on equity.

“We need to direct more vaccine to the providers that are clearly reaching low-income and minority populations,” he told City Council members at the hearing. “We know we are not succeeding right now in reaching that population. We need to do better.”

___

Disclosure: The Public Health Fund, a subsidiary of Public Health Management Corp., is among WHYY’s funders.