Pa. coronavirus update: Help on the way for restaurants and gyms, Philly cases down

City may not have sought help from established medical centers before trusting thousands of vaccines to Philly Fighting COVID

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley expressed regret about trusting thousands of vaccine doses to now-disgraced start-up Philly Fighting COVID — adding he assumed established health systems would be too busy for the task.

Officials confirmed they’d received at least seven applications for its community vaccination request for proposals, including from major health systems Penn Medicine, Einstein, and Temple Health.

The end-of-year approvals of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were widely anticipated for months before the FDA emergency use authorization and shipment began. Asked why the city hadn’t used this time to set up a vaccine-distribution system with big medical players, Farley responded he assumed they’d be too busy.

“I’m not sure, if we had gone to these other organizations and said, during a time when you’re vaccinating thousands of your own staff, ‘Can you also do this other operation for us?’ whether they would have said ‘yes,’” said Farley.

City officials cut off Philly Fighting COVID’s vaccine supply after the organization pivoted to for-profit status and left residents seeking tests in the lurch. Questions about what the start-up may do with use data collected as part of their vaccine registration worry city officials.

Nurses at the Philly Fighting COVID vaccination center allege the start-up’s CEO was seen taking vaccines home with him and administering some off-site.

Wolf: Biden Administration promises more doses

Governor Tom Wolf lamented the lack of additional doses to go along with federal guidance to expand vaccine eligibility pools to those 65 and older, but officials have said more vaccines are on the way.

“’I’m hopeful that the Biden administration is going to be able to put more efficient processes in place,” said Wolf. “They’ve already talked about increasing the supply, and that they’re going to give us better guidance. With a better federal vaccine-distribution process, vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania will absolutely move faster.”

President Joe Biden recently upped his one million dose a day goal to 1.5 million a day. The goal seems increasingly realistic as the rolling national weekly average has already topped a million.

Wolf also introduced the new Acting Secretary of Health, Allison Beam, who gave her first COVID briefing since replacing Rachel Levine. Levine was tapped by the Biden administration to become the new assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Beam reported statewide hospitalizations were declining — now at 3,887— but still above the spring peak.