Bettigole also assured parents that the vaccine is safe for children, and that though kids generally get milder cases of COVID-19 than adults, the risk is not zero. More than 700 children in the United States have died from the virus.

“They also, of course, can carry COVID to older folks who may be more vulnerable,” Bettigole said. “I will also say that every single physician I know is getting their kids vaccinated if they have children who are age-eligible, and many of them have been hanging on desperately waiting for this moment.”

Bettigole said she is pleased that pediatric vaccines will be available before many of the holidays. But she reminds parents that Thanksgiving will arrive before 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated. She encourages people to wear masks and limit indoor parties. She also advises people to plan ahead if they want to get tested for COVID before family gatherings.

“I think we all remember how difficult it was to get tested before Thanksgiving last year. We anticipate that many people may want to get a test before they go to Thanksgiving dinner, especially if they’ll be seeing someone elderly or immunosuppressed, and particularly if there are unvaccinated family members. So everyone needs to think ahead about how this is going to work if you try to go to a testing site the day before Thanksgiving. It’s likely that you’ll have to wait a long time, and you might not be able to get a test,” Bettigole said.

“One way to plan ahead would be to use at-home COVID testing … It’s important to remember, though, that a negative test is only for that particular moment in time. The longer between the test and the gathering, the more likely that you could actually be contagious, especially if you’re not vaccinated,” she added.

Since last week, the city says, 890 more Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the city had reported an average of 170 new cases per day.

An additional 5,000 Philadelphians got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines since last week, and more than 3,000 became fully vaccinated. So far, more than 55,000 Philadelphians have received their boosters.

Overall, more than 87% of adults and more than 81% of people 12 and older have received at least one shot, the city reports. More than 71% of adults and more than 66% of those 12 and over are now fully vaccinated.