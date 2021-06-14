I’m pregnant. Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for me and my baby?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April that individuals who are pregnant or lactating get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that the benefits outweigh the risks. Here’s what health experts know so far about the coronavirus and the vaccine within these groups.

What are the risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy?

In general, those who get COVID-19 while pregnant are at a slightly increased risk for more severe illness. That means an increased chance of being admitted to the intensive care unit, an increased need for breathing assistance, and an increased risk of death compared with nonpregnant patients.

Pregnant patients with comorbidities, and older patients, have an elevated risk of adverse medical events. The CDC found that pregnant women between the ages of 35 and 44 were close to four times as likely to require invasive ventilation, and twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than were non-pregnant women of the same age.

The CDC reports that the increased risk during pregnancy might be related to physiologic changes such as increased heart rate and oxygen consumption, decreased lung capacity, a shift away from cell-mediated immunity, and increased risk for blood clots and associated complications.

Pregnant people also have a higher risk for severe illness from other infections, such as the flu. “And we think that that partly is related to some of the physiology and physiologic changes in your different organ systems in pregnancy,” said Dr. Sindhu Srinivas, director of obstetrical services at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“In COVID-19, I think there’s also probably a combination where some of it might have to do with some of the limitations and information that we’re obtaining, meaning that when pregnant women get sick with different viruses or different illnesses, we do tend to admit them to the hospital a little bit more frequently, potentially send them to the ICU a little bit more frequently, because of an increased level of care. So I think it’s a combination of being cautious about making sure we’re providing the highest level of care in a population that we know is at higher risk for severe disease. And the severity of illness that we see with COVID, that it is a little higher in pregnant women, is similar to what I’ve seen in other viral illnesses like the flu.”