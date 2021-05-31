How do COVID-19 vaccines affect people who are immunocompromised?

Why might the vaccine be less effective for immunocompromised people?

Generally speaking, other types of vaccines, like the flu shot, also can be less effective for people who are immunocompromised.

In clinical trials so far, the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine has correlated with the production of antibodies. That doesn’t mean antibodies are the only function involved in a person’s protection from the virus, but so far, research finds that it’s the strongest correlation.

In people who are immunocompromised, there are certain parts of the immune system that function less effectively. For some, the compromised aspect could be parts of the immune system that help make antibodies, which can prevent COVID-19 infection. But for other people, other aspects of the immune system may not be as highly functioning. For example, HIV patients are often missing T cells or a subset of T cells.

Some cancer patients lose immune cells known as B cells that make antibodies. Prescription drugs that treat some autoimmune diseases, like multiple sclerosis and some rheumatological diseases, also eliminate B cells. So these patients may not make antibodies from the vaccine.

But antibodies aren’t the be-all and end-all. The COVID vaccine also induces T cells, another arm of the immune system.

T cells don’t prevent infection like antibodies do. But T cells do work once a virus starts to infect a few cells, and should be able to eliminate the virus from those cells. So while the COVID-19 vaccine might not prevent infection for immunocompromised patients, it could prevent severe disease and the need for hospitalization.

“There’s some data from patients who have contracted COVID-19 that indicate that T cells do prevent or limit disease severity,” said John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “So there’s some hope in at least some immunocompromised patients who can still mount other types of immune responses like T cells, that maybe they won’t have perfect protection, but disease severity might be limited, maybe they won’t get sick if they get infected.”

How the COVID-19 vaccine works will depend on the kind of condition a patient has and how it suppresses the immune system.

“So a cancer patient will behave differently than a patient with inflammatory bowel disease who’s on what we call a TNF blocker. And those will be different from a transplant patient on broad-spectrum immunosuppression,” Wherry said.

“So I think the key is that, unfortunately, the devil’s in the details, and we need scientific data in each of these different types of immunosuppression. But the early evidence from just a small number of studies emerging is that even when patients don’t make antibodies, they usually make other types of responses to the vaccine.”

What do studies show so far?

There’s not a lot of data available yet. There have been some studies of cancer patients, particularly those with leukemia and lymphoma, that show they can mount some types of immune response to the vaccine, but they don’t make high levels of antibodies.

Several years ago, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society started a patient registry to compile and compare medical records of blood cancer patients to look for patterns of patient outcomes and treatment side effects. As the COVID-19 vaccines started to roll out, doctors and patients wanted to know if blood cancer patients would respond to the vaccine because of the reduction of certain white cells. In March, the society launched a clinical study of patients’ antibody response to the vaccine.

The trial has enrolled about 7,500 people, and has reviewed the blood tests of about 2,500 people — including Shelley from New Jersey. The results of the study are embargoed, but it’s well known that many blood cancers are B cell-affected and that B cells create antibodies.

“So, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a lack of response in blood cancer patients who have B cell cancers, just because of their B cell cancer. And then if they’re being treated, to think about it, the treatment is to essentially wipe out B cells. So if treatments that are being given wipe out those cells, the possibility of making antibodies is much less. And that’s the trends that we’re seeing in this study,” said Dr. Larry Saltzman, executive research director at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Saltzman himself was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Eighteen months ago, he began CAR T therapy to cure his cancer, but because the therapy essentially got rid of all his B cells, he doesn’t have any antibodies.

It’s not only a concern for patients with blood cancer. For example, a treatment called rituximab that wipes out B cells is also used for multiple sclerosis.

“Any treatment that affects a person’s immunity, meaning the treatments themselves cause immunosuppression, are likely to cause a problem with the production of these antibodies for COVID. So this is a bigger problem than just blood cancer,” Saltzman said.

Scientists don’t yet know if antibodies are the only option for battling COVID-19. The society also is enrolling 1,000 people in a T-cell study to research if those can help people fight off the virus.

“There’s no absolute positive or negative at the moment of, ‘If you made antibodies and you have a certain value in the lab test, is that enough or not enough?’ That’s what we’re trying to study,” Saltzman said. “And in the meantime, it’s challenging because there’s some guidance from the CDC to say that if you had two vaccines, you can essentially go back to your regular life. But the problem is that we have a subset of patients, like cancer patients and other illnesses, that had two vaccines and didn’t make any antibodies.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is not only checking antibody tests to see who has created an immune response to the vaccine, it’s asking people to share their medical records — that will allow researchers to dig deeper, to look for patterns.

“Maybe there’s a particular flavor of blood cancer or a particular kind of treatment that is better or worse from this. So it’s not just the one point getting an antibody test. It’s a study to look for patterns of what makes things better or worse. And I think that’s the power here,” Saltzman said.

“So we’re in this for the long term. In other words, this registry is focused on COVID at the moment, but it’s really a long-term project to look at the successful treatments and lessening side effects for, in our case, blood cancer.”

There’s also some clinical trial data of HIV patients showing vaccines induced their immunity. Wherry said some of that data comes from South Africa, where not all HIV-infected individuals are on effective treatment for disease. He said that meant there was the expectation at least some of those trial participants would be partially immunocompromised. At least some of the vaccines looked like they induced pretty good immunity in those individuals, though not as good as in HIV-negative people.

Wherry said scientists are still waiting for larger sets of data among rheumatological patients, and among multiple sclerosis patients. A couple of studies have emerged just in the past few weeks that show while antibodies can be reduced, there may still be some other immune responses, he said.