How a children’s COVID vaccine could offer a new normal for schools

The final piece of the school-vaccination puzzle may soon fall into place, with Pfizer’s recent announcement that it has developed an effective vaccine for children ages 5-11.

But what exactly that means for America’s educators and parents remains uncertain.

Experts agree a vaccine for younger students won’t suddenly trigger a return to normal, pre-pandemic schooling.

“I wouldn’t say it’s going to be like the magic bullet that ends the pandemic,” said Neal Goldstein, assistant professor of epidemiology at Drexel University.

Expanded vaccine coverage could, however, open the door to new, scaled-down strategies for virus mitigation.

“I call it erring back toward normal,” said David Rubin, director of the Policy Lab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I think we’re moving in that direction. We’ve got a couple of hurdles to get through.”

The first and most obvious is regulatory approval. Pfizer said it will seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. If that happens soon and the process takes about as long as prior vaccine approval processes, one could expect children to start receiving vaccines in mid- to late October.

The vaccine requires two shots spaced 21 days apart, meaning children in this age group won’t be fully vaccinated until November, at the earliest.

WHYY News talked with Philadelphia area epidemiologists to ask how this vaccination campaign will roll out and how it could influence the way schools operate.

Timing matters

Pfizer’s announcement comes at a crucial time for Pennsylvania and other states in the Northeastern United States.

Largely spared the worst of the delta variant wave that rocked the South this summer, the Northeast could see a COVID resurgence during the fall and winter. That’s exactly what played out last year, before vaccines were available.

“We’re already seeing evidence in our own models of the last few weeks of the northern area starting to heat up,” said Rubin.

There’s hope that highly vaccinated regions of the Northeast — like Southeastern Pennsylvania — could avoid the kind of spike in severe illness that can stretch hospital capacity.

“But, that said, I don’t think we want to test it,” said Rubin.

Though the delta variant is more transmissible than prior coronavirus variants, evidence doesn’t suggest it’s significantly more likely to make children seriously ill. Young people are still far less likely than older people to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

But hospitalizations have risen, and children are able to transmit the virus to others. Vaccinating as many children as possible before cold weather descends could help suppress any incoming COVID wave.

That’s partly why some health experts believe communities should set up public vaccination clinics for children instead of relying on individual pediatricians. Speed could be important here.

“And the more visible we make this process, the more trust we’ll see across communities,” said Carolyn Cannuscio, a social epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “We’ll establish the social norm of getting children vaccinated.”