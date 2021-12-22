Sachinwalla said that the five-hospital system is fortunate to be an area that is heavily vaccinated. He hopes that with a sustained push for more vaccinations, the region can avoid last year’s devastating holiday season wave.

But he thinks the “million dollar question” about the vaccines’ effectiveness against the omicron and delta variants needs further evaluation.

“I think there’s a fair amount that we still don’t know. I think the general expectation is that we will continue to see increases in total hospitalizations. However, at least the preliminary information that we’re seeing is that the severity of illness for people who are vaccinated and who have received a booster is lower than for those that aren’t vaccinated,” Sachinwalla said.

Dr. Tony Reed, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Temple Health, said the hospital system is beginning to feel the effects of the latest rise in cases.

“We ordinarily have somewhere in the mid-500s in terms of total number of patients in the building here on Broad Street. And over the past year, we’ve had maybe about 20 patients with COVID, at any given time, possibly 30. The last number that I saw — we were in the 50 to 60 range,” Reed said.

Though the latest hospitalization numbers aren’t as concerning as last holiday season, Reed thinks it could still be too early to tell.

“I think what we’re gonna see over the next week or two is a large jump in the number of hospitalizations. And we’re already beginning to see that out in the community in terms of COVID in the city and COVID in the region, we saw that those numbers went up over the past two weeks. And I think what we’re seeing is hospitalizations are going to be about a week or two behind that,” Reed said.

WHYY News reached out to Penn Medicine about the situation at that health care network’s hospitals. In a statement, a Penn Med spokesperson said they have indeed seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients — specifically in undervaccinated areas.

“Most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — about 80% — across our health system have not been vaccinated. Vaccination is highly effective at reducing COVID-19 transmission, symptoms, and hospitalizations, and it continues to be an essential strategy to protect both individuals and our communities as a whole, along with booster shots for those who are eligible,” the statement said.

Some of the hospitals contacted said they have contingency plans in place should case counts continue to spike. Einstein, for example, will consider opening up additional bed capacity.

Reed, of Temple Health, said he is not too worried about the apparent setback in the fight against the pandemic, especially with the help of vaccines to prevent severe illness. He said that the region is “falling into more of an expected pattern that follows viral transmission.”

“I am optimistic that we’re going to get through this. This is one of those things that, unfortunately, we’ve kind of gotten used to, these intermittent surges over the past two years,” Reed said. “And so, every time the positivity rate in the community goes up, and the incidence goes up, we revert back to those strategies that we know will curb the spread of infection.”

If the region wants to stomp the curve before it’s too late, now is the time for social distancing, mask wearing, and self-quarantining, Reed said.