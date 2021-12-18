Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Seventeen year-old Alayna Thach was supposed to graduate from Olney Charter High School next June. Instead, she passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Soky Chhe is a teacher at Olney Charter who got to know Alayna last year, during virtual lessons. She remembers her as a positive force. “A fearless angel, just positive energy, loving and caring towards everyone.”

An online fundraiser to help the family cover funeral costs spoke about Alayna’s aspirations to help others. She wanted to be a life coach. “True to her nature, she was always willing to assist those in need,” the authors of the Gofundme appeal wrote.