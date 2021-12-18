Washington vs. Eagles moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. amid COVID outbreak

The NFL has moved the upcoming game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday night.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the NFL said the game will now be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Twenty-one Washington players are unavailable due to COVID-related issues, including both the starting and backup quarterbacks.

The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has also been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sources said.

The regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to be played at its usual time of 8:20 p.m. on ESPN.