Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington vs. Eagles moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. amid COVID outbreak

    By
  • 6abc
    • December 17, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles fan Bill Farrell, of Philadelphia, tailgates prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver

Philadelphia Eagles fan Bill Farrell, of Philadelphia, tailgates prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The NFL has moved the upcoming game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday night.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the NFL said the game will now be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Twenty-one Washington players are unavailable due to COVID-related issues, including both the starting and backup quarterbacks.

The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has also been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sources said.

The regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to be played at its usual time of 8:20 p.m. on ESPN.

