Another federally qualified health center is coming to Coatesville in 2027 — this time inside of a high school
Union Community Care’s school-based community health center would be the first of its kind in Chester County.
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Union Community Care, a Lancaster-based network of federally qualified health centers, is set to open a new location inside of a spare classroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School.
The year-round, school-based community health center — a first for Chester County — will be equipped to administer vaccines, conduct physicals and screenings, handle illnesses and injuries, and more.
With its own entrance, the new health center will serve students, parents and teachers as well as the broader community. Jimmy Reichenbach, chief impact and external affairs officer for Union Community Care, called the center a “win-win for everybody.”
“The closer we can get to the community where we can kind of move those brick-and-mortar, larger institutions closer to where the community may be, we can capture even more people and help even more people,” Reichenbach said.
Like other federally qualified health centers, all patients at the new location will be treated regardless of their ability to pay. Construction is underway. Union Community Care and the Coatesville Area School District expect to open the health center in January 2027 after students return from the winter holiday break.
Growing demand for affordable health care in Coatesville
The health center is seen as a boon for an area that has lost several health facilities in recent years.
Tower Health shuttered Jennerville Hospital in December 2021 and Brandywine Hospital in January 2022, turning the region into a health care desert and upending ambulance services across the county.
While Wilmington-based ChristianaCare has since acquired and reopened Jennersville Hospital as the West Grove Campus, Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville has sat empty.
Home to more than 5,000 students, the Coatesville Area School District serves a predominantly low-income community. The city’s median household income is $59,000, and 18% live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 18% of the city’s population is in poverty, above the national average of 10.6%.
“It’s been quite a challenge for some of our folks in the community to get the adequate health care they need,” Coatesville Superintendent Anthony Rybarczyk said. “So Union Community coming in is just a great resource and benefit to all those community members.”
Bringing school-based community health center to life
Union Community Care serves more than 60,000 patients across Chester, Lancaster and Lebanon counties each year, according to Reichenbach. However, the nonprofit’s foray into Chester County is a relatively new endeavor.
It moved into the Brandywine Center in July 2025. During listening sessions in the community, Reichenbach said two items kept coming up: the pride in the school district and need for access to child care. Union Community Center decided to reach out to school officials and state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s office.
Reichenbach said data shows school-based centers are an effective delivery method for affordable health care because they remove the barriers to access, and schools as institutions hold a great deal of community trust. Union Community Care made the pitch.
From there, the idea took off.
“Whether they have insurance, they don’t have insurance, it doesn’t matter,” Rybarczyk said. “They will take care of our students, our staff and community members and ensure that they’re getting their needs taken care of.”
Union Community Care handles the staffing and the billing. The school provides the space: in this instance, a 1,000-square-foot classroom. Union Community Care will not pay rent or sign a lease.
“It’s kind of an exchange of goods and services in a way where we’re able to utilize the space. The school gets a benefit for having us there. We get a huge benefit for being able to be in that location,” Reichenbach said.
The partnership was funded in part by a $100,000 state grant secured by Comitta.
“This is like having an urgent care right in the school,” Comitta said in a statement. “By meeting students where they spend most of their time – at school – we can help deliver high-quality healthcare, eliminate obstacles like transportation and long wait times, and prevent parents from missing work and students from missing class.”
Steady rise in school-based health centers
Pennsylvania is facing combined crises of hospital closures and the failure of its mental health system. Advocates are worried that the Trump administration’s continued cuts to Medicaid could leave even more vulnerable Pennsylvanians uninsured.
Federally qualified health centers, like Union Community Care, rely heavily on Medicaid patients as their main source of income. Every cut to Medicaid threatens their razor-thin margins. Reichenbach said the situation is playing out in real-time in Chester County.
“The way I try to lay it out is, imagine if you owned a business and 5% of the people that came in to buy your goods, you gave it to them for free,” he said. “For whatever reason, you just chose to do that. If that number spiked to 10 to 15% outside of your control, think of what a business would have to do in that situation, if they were now giving 10 to 15% of their services and people weren’t paying for them.”
But Reichenbach said Union Community Care remains committed to the mission of serving as many people as possible regardless of their ability to pay, hence the push to enter into schools. The nonprofit already operates five locations in schools across Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
“In 2025, Union had almost 6,000 visits in our schools and saw about 3,500 kiddos,” he said.
According to the Pennsylvania School-Based Health Alliance, there are more than 30 school-based health centers across the state. State health officials have long identified such centers as an effective tool to bridge health equity gaps.
Dr. Heather Klusaritz, the division chief for community health in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, said there are many different models of school-based community health centers.
Some of those models, like the one in Coatesville, are more expansive than others, but ultimately, these centers share a common goal, she said.
“The common thread in all of them is really about increasing access to care and the shared recognition that schools are trusted venues in communities,” Klusaritz said. “They’re already hubs in communities where lots of people go for things and they’re about making access to care easier.”
She said it’s especially useful in making it easier for parents to get care for their children without having to leave school. According to Klusaritz, school-based community centers are steadily growing in popularity despite the difficulties in securing state and federal funding to open them.
“School-based health centers that are intentionally designed to serve the larger community actually are that safety net access point for that community,” Klusaritz said. “And most people find schools to be a trusted venue and are happy to go there and get care for themselves, their family members and their children. So, I think this is a huge win for Coatesville.”
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