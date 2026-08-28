Steady rise in school-based health centers

Pennsylvania is facing combined crises of hospital closures and the failure of its mental health system. Advocates are worried that the Trump administration’s continued cuts to Medicaid could leave even more vulnerable Pennsylvanians uninsured.

Federally qualified health centers, like Union Community Care, rely heavily on Medicaid patients as their main source of income. Every cut to Medicaid threatens their razor-thin margins. Reichenbach said the situation is playing out in real-time in Chester County.

“The way I try to lay it out is, imagine if you owned a business and 5% of the people that came in to buy your goods, you gave it to them for free,” he said. “For whatever reason, you just chose to do that. If that number spiked to 10 to 15% outside of your control, think of what a business would have to do in that situation, if they were now giving 10 to 15% of their services and people weren’t paying for them.”

But Reichenbach said Union Community Care remains committed to the mission of serving as many people as possible regardless of their ability to pay, hence the push to enter into schools. The nonprofit already operates five locations in schools across Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

“In 2025, Union had almost 6,000 visits in our schools and saw about 3,500 kiddos,” he said.

According to the Pennsylvania School-Based Health Alliance, there are more than 30 school-based health centers across the state. State health officials have long identified such centers as an effective tool to bridge health equity gaps.

Dr. Heather Klusaritz, the division chief for community health in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, said there are many different models of school-based community health centers.

Some of those models, like the one in Coatesville, are more expansive than others, but ultimately, these centers share a common goal, she said.

“The common thread in all of them is really about increasing access to care and the shared recognition that schools are trusted venues in communities,” Klusaritz said. “They’re already hubs in communities where lots of people go for things and they’re about making access to care easier.”

She said it’s especially useful in making it easier for parents to get care for their children without having to leave school. According to Klusaritz, school-based community centers are steadily growing in popularity despite the difficulties in securing state and federal funding to open them.

“School-based health centers that are intentionally designed to serve the larger community actually are that safety net access point for that community,” Klusaritz said. “And most people find schools to be a trusted venue and are happy to go there and get care for themselves, their family members and their children. So, I think this is a huge win for Coatesville.”