High temps can make people with dementia irritable, confused, and uncomfortable. What to know

You just mentioned that someone experiencing discomfort due to the heat can act a little irritable. Are there other signs that a caregiver should be looking out for?

So you might see physical things like lightheadedness, dizziness, gait. If they are dehydrated, they might have dry mouth, and difficulty sleeping because someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, they might not know how to adjust the air conditioning or the blanket. If you’re not getting enough sleep because you are too hot then that’s going to cause increased irritability, agitation, but also confusion.

But going back to the signs of dehydration, dark urine is obviously an indicator as well. And then you might see a decrease in actually going to the bathroom; that’s another sign that they probably aren’t getting enough water. And depending on the medication, they may not sweat as much, so as a result of that they could have muscle cramps.

It sounds like caregivers have to be really observant.

Absolutely. It’s almost like they’re detectives. They’re the problem solvers. They’re figuring out, “OK, what is triggering this new behavior?” For example, maybe someone has fallen in their home, and maybe it was because they were lightheaded, due to overheating and the room didn’t have air conditioning.

Because of the disease processes with Alzheimer’s and dementia, what’s actually happening is that you’re losing those brain cells that are giving the average Joe the ability to make good judgments, to think, to plan, to reason, or to execute on something.

I also want to talk about the danger of wandering, which is when someone leaves their location because they feel lost or confused. Wandering is a common symptom of dementia and when there’s dangerous weather, it makes wandering even more dangerous. So, what should a caregiver do to prevent wandering?

I do feel that having a neighbor or someone who lives close by and who can be on the lookout is important.

Also, some folks have GPS devices to keep an eye on someone if they are in fear that they might wander off. Safety-proofing near the exit doors is another strategy, as well as childproofing the doorknobs.

A lot of times we do see wandering towards the end of the day, and we see that increase of confusion, agitation. And so being mindful of any changes in someone’s environment that could spark them wanting to leave.

Also, if you start to hear someone with some form of dementia say, “I want to go home,” or “I’m wanting to see someone who is deceased,” that could help the caregiver know that there’s loneliness, there’s isolation, and that’s another trigger.