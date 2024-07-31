From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 10,000 dementia researchers and clinicians from around the world have gathered in Philadelphia for the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, or AAIC. Over five days — featuring more than 150 scientific sessions, 800 podium presentations and more than 4,000 posters — experts will discuss the biggest advancements, discoveries and questions facing the field.

“The breadth and the depth of research that we see at AAIC is really unparalleled,” said Claire Sexton, the senior director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s a key part of the dementia science calendar because it offers sessions from basic science biomarkers through to drug development, then through to public health and dementia care. So really every single aspect of Alzheimer’s and dementia science is represented here at AAIC.”

Here are some key takeaways from the conference:

1. A blood test can now catch 90% of early dementia cases

For years, clinicians have relied on a battery of often expensive and invasive tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, ranging from neurological exams to brain scans to spinal taps.

But a new study presented at AAIC confirms that a blood test can now accurately diagnose Alzheimer’s 90% of the time, compared with 73% for dementia specialists and 61%for primary care physicians.

The test measures levels of p-tau217, a protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

“This has been something which has been really a key area of focus and garnered a lot of excitement in recent years,” Sexton said, “because [blood tests would] be cheaper, could be more accessible than other ways of measuring pathology.”

2. Processed red meat raises the risk of dementia

Here’s another reason to cut back on bacon, bologna and hot dogs: a study released Wednesday finds that processed red meat increases the risk of dementia.

These findings have been a long time coming. The study followed 130,000 people for up to 43 years and found that as little as two servings of processed red meat per week raised dementia risk by 14%, compared with those who eat less than three servings a month.

But there is some good news: the study didn’t find a significant association between dementia and unprocessed red meat, like steak, pork chops and hamburger. It also found that replacing one serving of processed red meat per day with nuts or legumes lowered dementia risk by 20%.