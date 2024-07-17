A Philly lab reveals how obesity drugs like Ozempic cause nausea

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the side effects of obesity drugs like Ozempic.

The study, led by neuroscientist Amber Alhadeff and her team, focused on semaglutide, the active ingredient in GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic. Semaglutide is known to affect brain circuits, reducing feelings of hunger while also increasing feelings of nausea in many patients.

“We wanted to ask whether separate neurons and separate brain circuits mediate the weight loss effects versus the nausea and the side effects of these drugs,” said Alhadeff. “And long story short, we were able to show that these two different brain regions each mediate one of these.