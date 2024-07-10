Ozempic’s popularity leads to shortages for people with Type 2 diabetes

Jim Cox had heard of people with Type 2 diabetes who were unable to get Ozempic because the drug was being used off-label for weight loss. He just didn’t think the shortage would affect him.

He has the disease too, but he takes a different drug called Trulicity, which is in the same class of GLP-1 drugs as Ozempic.

But “then I went up to my local pharmacy to get my Trulicity and they said, ‘Sorry, we’re out,’” Cox says. “I couldn’t renew my prescription.”

Cox says the pharmacist suggested calling a few times a week to see if the drug was back in stock. He wound up needing to ration his Trulicity to make it last longer.

“There’s people worse off than me that need this stuff, and it’s their lifeline,” he says.

He’s right. Missing doses can lead to uncontrolled blood sugar for people with Type 2 diabetes, and that can snowball into kidney and eye complications, for example. Trulicity and similar diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, have all been in short supply over the last 18 months.

Patients can’t fill prescriptions

Telehealth company Ro built a free online tool to help patients report shortages of these drugs. Every few seconds, the map lights up with a little lightning bolt, indicating someone at that location went to their pharmacy to get their weight loss or diabetes drug and couldn’t fill the prescription.

The tracker received 35,000 reports of shortages by mid-June, within the first two weeks of its launch, says Ro’s CEO Zach Reitano. “It’s sad that we received that many.” The tool, which is available even to those who aren’t Ro.co customers, also tells people when it finds a supply of their GLP-1 drug within 100 miles of where they live.

These medications have been so wildly successful that the drugmakers can’t keep up with demand, says Boston University health economist Rena Conti.

“They should have been prepared to meet demand given their very aggressive advertising campaigns,” Conti says.

“This is kind of an unprecedented situation in that these are drugs that are very heavily used to manage a very serious condition, diabetes,” she says, adding that obesity is also a serious metabolic condition. “The demand that is coming from weight loss and coming from off-label use is also real.”

Still, Ozempic’s immense popularity, fueled by Hollywood, social media influencers and ubiquitous ads on social media, means there are also people taking these drugs who want to lose a few pounds for cosmetic reasons.

“If someone is morbidly obese, they have every right to use that drug for weight loss,” says Cox, the Type 2 diabetes patient who couldn’t fill his Trulicity prescription. “I have no issue with that. It’s the people that are doing it strictly for about 8,10, 12, 20 pounds.”