The pandemic continues to exact a heavy toll on working caregivers. According to a recent survey from October 2020, those with paying jobs who also provide care for family members, including children and aging parents, were feeling greater stress than non-caregiving employees. Forbes magazine took a look at the issue and found that the biggest impact has been on women who make up two-thirds of the nation’s caregivers, and for those caring for loved ones with dementia-related illnesses, adding work on top of caregiving duties has taken its toll.

“Care partners under non-COVID circumstances were already stretched to the limit,” says Susan Shifrin. “Under the lockdown, the very rare opportunities they had to have time to themselves to spend time away from caregiving so that they could be more present, that evaporated and now it is truly 24-7.”

Shiffrin is founder and executive director of ARTZ Philadelphia, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for caregivers or “care partners” to find joyful artistic and cultural interactions with loved ones living with dementia. She says COVID-19 shut down programs that provided an outlet for families. With work, the heavy responsibilities lead to additional stress for the caregivers and then burnout. This extra stress falls disproportionately on women of color, who are less likely to have access to help.