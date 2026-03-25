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On a recent Friday morning in a South Philadelphia rowhome, Tamara Baptiste helped her 71-year-old mother, Jacqueline Percell, down the steps from the second floor and into the living room.

Baptiste became a paid home caregiver for her mother a couple years ago through TruCare Home Care Services, a local agency.

Percell was resistant to help at first, even though she deals with diabetes and physical limitations requiring hip and knee replacements. Now she recognizes that having these services is making her life easier.

“I’m getting the care and I’m getting my medications and she makes sure that I’m taking my medications on time,” Percell said. “And I like her driving me around, because I have a car and everything, but her or my son don’t trust me, you know, with what’s going on in the world right now. Some people are targeting senior citizens.”

Percell is among an estimated 400,000 children and adults in Pennsylvania who get support with daily tasks of living from paid home care workers. A large majority of clients are people 65 and older and part of the state’s rapidly aging population.