Schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will still require certain shots for attendance that are no longer universally recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest changes to the national childhood immunization schedule include scaling back recommendations for several shots that have prevented millions of illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccines for diseases like hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and meningococcal disease are no longer broadly recommended for all kids at certain ages, according to a Jan. 5 announcement by the CDC.

However, state officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania say those immunization requirements remain in effect, despite recent federal actions.

“No matter what comes out of D.C., the Shapiro Administration will continue to lead with clear, science-based guidance that doctors and parents can count on to make informed health care decisions,” said Neil Ruhland, press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in an email.

What are the new federal immunization recommendations?

The CDC is upholding broad vaccination for all age-eligible children for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B or Hib, pneumococcal disease, HPV, and varicella, which is chickenpox.

Other shots for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, meningococcal conjugate and meningococcal B, which protect against meningitis, are now recommended primarily for “high risk groups” or children at risk of severe illness.

Vaccines for rotavirus, COVID-19 and influenza are to be given “based on shared clinical decision-making,” or in consultation with a health care provider.

However, CDC officials said parents who wish to vaccinate their children against any or all of these diseases, regardless of category, will be able to do so. Private health insurers and public programs like Medicaid and Vaccines For Children must still cover the full cost of immunizations.

Meanwhile, medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that families and health providers follow the prior version of the childhood immunization schedule that contained more universal vaccinations.