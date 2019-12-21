Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional roundup 12/23

Air Date: December 23, 2019 10:00 am
Maurice Boston, a freshman at Ben Franklin H.S., shows his support at a packed meeting discussing the closures of Ben Franklin and Science Leadership Academy high schools because of asbestos remediation at the school district building Monday morning. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Joe Hernandez, Kristen Graham

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ will give us a brief overview of some of the goings on in New Jersey government including the fight over religious exemptions for vaccination requirements, voting rights being extended to parolees, and a congressman who has switched from Democrat to Republican. Then, we’ll talk about the continuing problem of asbestos in Philadelphia schools, the health problems it can cause, and the school closures that have resulted. Joining us is Philadelphia Inquirer reporter KRISTEN GRAHAM and public school parent ANTOINE LITTLE.

