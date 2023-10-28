Pennsylvania Education

Elementary school in South Philadelphia temporarily closed over asbestos concerns

Southwark Elementary in South Philadelphia will close for several weeks.

    • October 27, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia elementary school is closed because of potential asbestos issues.

Parents were allowed to grab their children’s personal belongings on Friday morning.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents saying the dust that may contain asbestos was found.

He says that students and staff should plan to be virtual at the start of next week.

This is the first school in Philadelphia to close this school year due to asbestos concerns.

Six schools were closed at various points last school year due to asbestos issues.

