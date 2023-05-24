Frankford High School to likely remain closed next school year due to damaged asbestos

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The School District of Philadelphia has announced that Frankford High School is expected to remain closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to damaged asbestos.

The school’s 1,100 students have been learning virtually since earlier this spring when the school initially closed.

In a letter to the school community on Monday, officials said that the building’s HVAC system needs to be repaired along with other necessary environmental work.

“We are working to identify and prepare a viable space for Frankford students for in-person learning for the start of the next school year, and we are working closely with Principal Calderone to assess options,” the letter said.

Anyone with concerns about asbestos exposure should call their healthcare provider, officials said.

“Frankford, we know this is disappointing news. We are working diligently to provide a safe and healthy environment for the school community, and we will keep you updated along the way with important information,” said Oz Hill, the district’s Chief Operating Officer.