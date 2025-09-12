Here’s how Delco plans to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County will kick off America’s 250th anniversary festivities early.

On Sept. 26, Pennsylvania’s fifth-most populous county will celebrate its own birthday and the foundation of the Delaware County Historical Society with a bash.

The county courthouse in Media will transform for a day into an immersive venue packed with rare items from the past, such as Pennsylvania’s founder William Penn’s deeds. There will be remarks from local leaders — and a cake cutting.

Think of it as a soft launch for a much bigger party years in the making.

“Delaware County is where Pennsylvania began and we want you to begin your fun year of celebrations here in Delaware County,” said Andrea Silva, director of America250PADelco.

Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to begin planning events to honor the 250th anniversary of America’s founding and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

America250 is a nationwide initiative and localities across the country are coordinating with each other to curate their own commemoration.

“Our purpose is to bring together a countywide celebration that’s inclusive of all of the 49 municipalities, our heritage tourism sites and our other civic organizations that are developing these programs to engage everyone all across the county,” Silva said.