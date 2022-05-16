Founded in 1895, the Delaware County Historical Society has been the longtime leader in preserving the history of Delco. The nonprofit currently resides in a building on 408 Avenue of the States in the city of Chester.

Complete with a research library, museum gallery, and even a children’s education center, DCHS harbors a great deal of culture topped off with furniture from as early as the 17th century.

DCHS weathered most of the pandemic with the help of PPP loans, according to Laurie Grant, the historical society’s executive director. However, its more than 125-year reign as the main entity safeguarding the history of Delco could be coming to an end.

The organization is running out of money — fast. There’s just four months of operating funds in the reserve.

“Times are tough and funding has reached a critical level. We can’t limp anymore,” Grant said.

Although the historical society was once gifted its building, it did not come with an endowment. In fact, it came with a litany of problems that are emblematic of any building thought of as in poor condition.

The building has received grants to fix some of the issues, but many of them still persist, such as the constantly leaking roof. And with important one-of-a-kind documents and objects inside like the deeds of William Penn and a presidential banner from a rally Abraham Lincoln held in Media, the condition of the building is threatening the delicate collection.

According to Grant, many of the charitable foundations that gave to the humanities have understandably shifted their giving priorities to health and human services. She added that the historical societies at the municipal level have “slowly eaten away” interest in a county-wide collection. Overall, the nonprofit is scrambling to make ends meet with a small staff that is working with no benefits.

“We’re struggling to keep the lights on, to pay for salaries, to pay for the water bill, and just deferred maintenance on a building,” Grant said.

It doesn’t appear that DCHS can make it out of this unscathed if it continues on its current downward trajectory.

“Best case scenario? We secure our most valuable artifacts, both documents and 3D, and we vet our collection down to that particular lot, if you will, and we put it in storage for good keeping, and ask our sister historical societies to care for artifacts that may be specific to their municipality or township,” Grant said.

DCHS is currently in strategic planning to work towards a fiscally sustainable future. Grant believes that there is a viable solution.

“I feel pretty confident, very confident that I am an expert in figuring out how to make a nonprofit sustainable and I have given this my blood, sweat, tears, knowledge, and experience for four years and the best solution — the most reasonable solution — is to be put into the county’s budget at a very minimal level at $250,000 a year,” Grant said.

She added that she understands that this iteration of Delco Council has inherited a great deal of issues, ranginging from the prison to the lack of a health department, but Grant said that the historical society is in the same boat regarding its building.

Sandy Tutton is the chair of the DCHS’s board. She is a retired history teacher who got involved as a volunteer about 10 years ago.

“Once you go down the lane of history in Delaware County, it’s amazing how many landmarks, historical events that Delaware County has played a major role in throughout its history, including where William Penn first landed in Pennsylvania,” Tutton said.

Contrary to popular belief, Penn actually landed in the present-day city of Chester in 1682 — not Philadelphia, which later purchased the rights to the name Penn’s Landing.