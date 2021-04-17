Anonymous gift to help preserve Abolition Hall in Whitemarsh

With the help of an anonymous donor, historic Abolition Hall in Montgomery County is here to stay. The Whitemarsh Board of Supervisors approved a $3.95 million agreement that would allow the township and Whitemarsh Art Center to purchase the 10.45-acre property in Plymouth Meeting.

“I’m looking forward to continued collaboration among our residents — not just our residents, but our local community and our national community, because this history is national history. It’s part of all of our histories, and not just this geographic region,” said Laura Boyle Nester, chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Funding also will come from the township’s Open Space Earned Income Tax.

Abolition Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places because it served as a major stop on the Underground Railroad and as a meeting place for prominent abolitionists, Frederick Douglass among them. Other buildings on the property, such as the Hovenden House, Barn, and Main House, are also nationally recognized.

Despite their historic designation, the structures were at risk of being lost to development in recent years because the township was unable to reach an agreement with the owners of the property.