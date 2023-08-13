WHYY News’ suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Jenny Shearer’s parents put her in a basket and brought her to the Goschenhoppen Festival when she was three months old. The festival, held each year in rural Perkiomenville, Montgomery County, celebrates the life, food, and culture of 18th and 19th century German settlers.

Shearer, now 37, co-runs the festival with her father, Al Goldey. She moved out of Pennsylvania in the early 2000s, but travels from Maryland to be immersed in the culture of her ancestors, who laid down roots along the Perkiomen Creek in the 18th century.

“A lot of it is tied to the very fond memories that I have, and making that available to my kids,” Shearer said.

Saturday was the festival’s 55th celebration. It attracted hundreds of visitors and over 500 volunteers, including Shearer and her family. They came from across the United States and Pennsylvania. Volunteers celebrated the life, food, clothes, and culture of their ancestors and demonstrated woodworking, ropemaking, quilting, and cooking techniques of the 18th- and 19th-century German settlers.