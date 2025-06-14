Bucks County artist creates collaborative, interactive Juneteenth flag

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kevin Aster Young collaborated with 16 different organizations and faith institutions in Bucks County to create a giant, interactive artwork depicting the Juneteenth flag.

The piece, titled “Forward Backward Together Forward (160 Years),” will be on display Saturday at the Mercer Museum as part of its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration.

Young, who is also co-founder and co-lead of the Bucks County Antiracism Coalition, helped jumpstart the Juneteenth celebrations at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown in 2021 and is co-organizer of the event. An artist and activist, Young has also created artwork each year to commemorate the holiday.

Young said for this year’s piece, he knew he wanted to do something collaborative that would involve local residents and mark a “milestone”: the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth.

The artist chose 16 local organizations and faith-based institutions that “work in the spirit of the holiday.” He sent each one 10 canvases, along with painting materials and instructions on which colors needed to go where on each tile. Apart from color placement, Young said that members of each organization could then decorate and express themselves however they wanted while painting each tile.

Young then strung the tiles together in 10 rows of 16 tiles to display them on metal spindles enclosed in a structure he built out of wood and aluminum. The result is a mosaic of color depicting the Juneteenth flag.

“I find that it’s not only a great way to engage the community, it’s not only a great way to get people exploring their creative side, but for me as an artist, I basically set the stage, and then I kind of just watch it unfold,” he said. “Relinquishing that control a little bit, and letting people discover their voice through what I’ve provided for them, it gives the work a kind of life that I on my own wouldn’t be able to do, right? … And I think that’s a good metaphor for community involvement, right? So if we all come together, if we all pitch in, and everybody lends a hand, everybody lends their ideas … we come away a whole that’s more than the sum of its parts.”

On the back of every square, Young placed a QR code leading to information about what was happening in the Black experience during each of the 160 years since the first Juneteenth.

The education piece of the artwork, he said, was key.

“This piece was intentionally educational,” Young said. “I wanted to not only create something that I and the people who added to this project thought was beautiful, but I also wanted to create something that people could learn from. They could take something away from it.”