During her budget address Thursday, Mayor Cherelle Parker said public safety is her top priority, touting the foundation she created called P.I.E. – Prevention, Intervention and Enforcement. Parker stated that the city can’t just depend on the police to fix problems, such as gun violence or drug sales.

Philadelphia’s One Philly 2.0 proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026 is $6.7 billion, which will include millions of dollars for public safety. Parker’s budget calls for $2.7 million to run the Neighborhood Wellness Court five days a week, $2.8 million to expand the Police Assisted Diversion program, which helps people avoid arrest for drug-related offenses, and an additional $24 million for community organizations focused on reducing violence. Those organizations received $19 million in 2024.

Under Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Parker said the department will invest in a new $67 million Forensics Lab at 4101 Market St. in West Philadelphia. She said all officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras by the end of 2025, and patrol cars will soon have dash cameras.

“These investments protect our officers and the public,” Parker said. “I’ve always made it clear, I fully support every police officer who’s on the front lines, protecting and serving Philadelphians, so long as they do so without any misuse or abuse of their constitutional authority.”

Parker wants to spend around $1.3 million on upgrading uniforms and $350,000 per year on recruitment. Additionally, she is proposing adding a licensed mental health professional to the police team and lactation

The mayor highlighted that in 2024, murders in Philadelphia dropped by 37% and shootings by 36%. She also mentioned that currently 200 police officers are actively engaging with local communities, and assured everyone that this approach is making a positive difference.

“But no one is exhaling or saying ‘Mission accomplished!’ around here. Every homicide, every incident of violence, is a loss for Philadelphia, and a stain on our city’s soul,” Parker said. “Someone’s son or father, daughter or mother, family member or friend — they are not statistics. They are human beings. And I will never rest until every family and individual in every neighborhood feels safe in their home and walking the streets of their community.”