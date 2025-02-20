What the DOGE cuts mean to Philly

President Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency have moved quickly to freeze billions in federal funding, affecting agencies and jobs across the public sector, including those in the Philadelphia region. The cuts are already impacting education programs, medical research grants, climate protections, humanitarian efforts and thousands of federal workers.

Proponents say the efforts led by Trump special advisor Elon Musk are helpful in shining more light on potential government waste.

Critics fear the cuts threaten too many critical programs and question the premise — as defense and entitlement spending remain untouched and Trump’s proposals would add trillions to the U.S. debt.

On this episode of Studio 2, we unpack the debate and look at the implications for the Philadelphia region.

Guests:

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181), Democratic National Committee vice chair

Farah Jimenez, Republican political commentator