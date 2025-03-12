Philly DA Larry Krasner, former judge Pat Dugan talk Trump, homicides and retail theft at candidate forum
The Democratic candidates agreed on most issues but highlighted their differences on issues like the city’s crime rate and the death penalty.
Philly’s murder rate, retail theft and capital punishment were some of the key issues that took center stage at the Philadelphia district attorney candidate forum held at the West Philadelphia Mennonite Fellowship on Tuesday night.
Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner sought to fend off former Philadelphia Judge Patrick Dugan as both candidates defined their differences.
The Democrats appeared to agree on most topics, but sparks flew when Krasner suggested that Dugan aligned closer to President Donald Trump as a judge.
“You’re not going to call me some right-wing judge Larry, you’re not going to do that here,” Dugan shot back in the only break from the format rigidly enforced by moderator Shakaboon Marshall, executive director of Human Rights Coalition, which organized and hosted the forum. “Was I a right-wing judge when I found your 10 clients not guilty?”
“I didn’t say you were right-wing judge; however, this is a good time for you to condemn Donald Trump so all people in the Northeast can see it,” Krasner retorted.
“I categorically denounce Donald Trump and his policies — the guy’s a nut,” Dugan said. “But we’re not running against Donald Trump. We’re running against each other. Stop running against Trump and run on the safety of the city of Philadelphia.”
The Democrats sparred over Philly’s crime rate
In his opening statement, Dugan said the city’s high crime rate motivated him to run against Krasner, who he said was “too soft on crime.” Dugan specifically cited the high murder rate during Krasner’s tenure but added that non-fatal shootings and retail theft have become a bigger problem.
“It was enough that made this former paratrooper decide to step down and get into the arena because I want to make your neighborhood, your family, safe,” Dugan said.
Krasner responded that violent crime rates spiked at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but said that the city has managed to bring them way down since.
“There was a thing called the pandemic and everybody is aware that every criminologist in the United States agrees that we have experienced in the last five years the largest increase in gun violence in United States history and the largest decrease in 2024 in United States history,” he said.
Philadelphia experienced a record high of 562 homicides in 2021. Last year, homicides dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade at 269.
But a high rate of retail theft has continued to persist.
Dugan blamed that on Krasner’s 2018 policy that treated stealing goods valued at less than $500 as a summary offense, more equivalent to a traffic offense than one punishable by jail time.
“What about all those stores that are going to leave us because of your retail theft policy?” Dugan asked.
Krasner dropped the policy early last year.
How do the 2 DA candidates differ on the death penalty?
Krasner has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment. The state has had a moratorium on it for 10 years.
Dugan was asked about his position on the freeze on executions and he said he could “understand” the reasons behind the pause, but added he couldn’t say that he would “never consider it.”
“There are some heinous crimes where that might come on the table,” he said, offering hypothetical situations, such as a gunman shooting up a school killing “26 of our kindergarten children.”
“It would have to be one of those exceptions,” he said. “Those are some of the things that I would look at but, as a rule of thumb, I would not be looking to do.”
The two candidates appeared to agree on what they would do to counter wrongful convictions.
“The conviction integrity unit, let me tell you, if I am elected to district attorney, I will put that on steroids,” Dugan said. “I believe that one innocent person should not be in jail.”
Krasner said his “record speaks for itself,” citing enhanced forensics tools that even “the FBI doesn’t have.”
“Philadelphia leads the nation when it comes to the exoneration of people, the vast majority of them completely innocent,” he said. “This is revolutionary stuff.”
Both candidates said they were opposed to cash bail and arresting and charging protestors. They said they support stronger programs that provide alternatives to incarceration for misdemeanors and oppose deporting immigrants for petty crimes. But, Dugan said he was against “downgrading serious charges” to save offenders from being deported.
Audience reactions
Krasner was the clear audience favorite among the several dozen attendees.
Host HRC conducted an audience poll before and after the debate. Initially, 37 of those polled said they supported Krasner, but that dropped to 30 in the post-forum poll, while Dugan gained three votes, totalling six at the end.
Colette White, a health advocate, said she was voting for Krasner because she supports his views on what fuels crime and because he reopened cases to review questionable convictions.
“Jobs, homelessness, the psych issues and mental health needs all need to be looked at differently,” she said.
She said she was not fazed by the increases in retail theft, saying it’s always been high.
“I’m a native Philadelphian, homegrown, and it’s always been that way,” she said. What has happened was there have been better things in place for those who get caught. Instead of sticking them in the jail for retail theft, give them another way.”
Larry Kendrick, another audience member, said he came in “leaning” towards Krasner but that he appreciated hearing what Dugan had to say and that he was less certain now.
“He had a lot of good points to say,” he said. “But it’s easy to sit on the outside and say what things [Krasner] missed.”
Krasner and Dugan are scheduled to attend another forum next week. Philadelphia’s municipal primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 20.
Tuesday’s panel was composed of former organizers for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign: Janée Taft, Eden Tesfaye and James Holloway DeLeon.
