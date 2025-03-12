From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philly’s murder rate, retail theft and capital punishment were some of the key issues that took center stage at the Philadelphia district attorney candidate forum held at the West Philadelphia Mennonite Fellowship on Tuesday night.

Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner sought to fend off former Philadelphia Judge Patrick Dugan as both candidates defined their differences.

The Democrats appeared to agree on most topics, but sparks flew when Krasner suggested that Dugan aligned closer to President Donald Trump as a judge.

“You’re not going to call me some right-wing judge Larry, you’re not going to do that here,” Dugan shot back in the only break from the format rigidly enforced by moderator Shakaboon Marshall, executive director of Human Rights Coalition, which organized and hosted the forum. “Was I a right-wing judge when I found your 10 clients not guilty?”

“I didn’t say you were right-wing judge; however, this is a good time for you to condemn Donald Trump so all people in the Northeast can see it,” Krasner retorted.

“I categorically denounce Donald Trump and his policies — the guy’s a nut,” Dugan said. “But we’re not running against Donald Trump. We’re running against each other. Stop running against Trump and run on the safety of the city of Philadelphia.”

The Democrats sparred over Philly’s crime rate

In his opening statement, Dugan said the city’s high crime rate motivated him to run against Krasner, who he said was “too soft on crime.” Dugan specifically cited the high murder rate during Krasner’s tenure but added that non-fatal shootings and retail theft have become a bigger problem.

“It was enough that made this former paratrooper decide to step down and get into the arena because I want to make your neighborhood, your family, safe,” Dugan said.

Krasner responded that violent crime rates spiked at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but said that the city has managed to bring them way down since.

“There was a thing called the pandemic and everybody is aware that every criminologist in the United States agrees that we have experienced in the last five years the largest increase in gun violence in United States history and the largest decrease in 2024 in United States history,” he said.

Philadelphia experienced a record high of 562 homicides in 2021. Last year, homicides dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade at 269.

But a high rate of retail theft has continued to persist.

Dugan blamed that on Krasner’s 2018 policy that treated stealing goods valued at less than $500 as a summary offense, more equivalent to a traffic offense than one punishable by jail time.

“What about all those stores that are going to leave us because of your retail theft policy?” Dugan asked.

Krasner dropped the policy early last year.