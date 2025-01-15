From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Philadelphia Judge Patrick Dugan announced Tuesday that he will run for district attorney, setting up a likely Democratic primary between him and incumbent Larry Krasner.

Dugan, who resigned from his long-held position as a judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court last month, pitched himself as someone who will be tougher on lower-level crime and an ally to the city’s small business community.

Flanked by the leader of one of the city’s most influential trade unions, Dugan blamed Krasner’s office for allowing theft and other minor offenses to go unchecked, leading to businesses leaving the city. In 2024, Krasner’s office changed a policy so that thefts under $500 are no longer treated as lower-level offenses.

“Wawas are closing. They’re closing in Center City,” Dugan said. “We can have all the politically correct reasons for why it’s happening and all that. But the reality of it is it’s because they couldn’t control the retail theft.”

He also pointed to Macy’s in Center City, which will close its doors in March. While the department store chain announced its closure alongside plans to trim 150 stores through fiscal year 2026, Dugan said retail theft in the area “has to come into play, no matter what people say out there in the press.”

Dugan said he also does not believe that Krasner’s policies have led to the recent decline in Philadelphia’s homicide rate. In 2024, 269 people were killed, according to Philadelphia police, the fewest recorded murders in a decade.

“If you look at what some of the criminologists and sociologists are saying, it’s about a pendulum, it’s about attrition, it’s about some other things that are occurring on the street,” Dugan said.