Pew report finds that Philly continues to struggle, despite pandemic bounce back

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, Philadelphia is showing promising signs of civic re-engagement in public urban life, according to “Philadelphia 2023: The State of the City,” a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts. But the city continues to struggle with issues related to safety, public health, and income disparities.

The nonprofit’s annual report, released Wednesday, offers an overview of the city’s well-being in key areas, including the economy, municipal services, employment, safety, and health, among others.

The report shows that more Philadelphians have been commuting to work, while indoor restaurant dining and public event attendance has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began – echoing the optimistic findings of a report from the Center City District last year.

In 2022, Pew Charitable Trusts’ report shows that Philadelphia saw an increase of around 30,000 jobs – up from 724,600 in January to 753,900 in December – a 6.7% uptick.

“That’s nearly two and a half percentage points higher than national job growth during the same period,” said Pew Charitable Trusts project director, Katie Martin. “Jobs increased in all sectors except for government, including a 24% growth in leisure and hospitality, which is one of those sectors that was really hit hardest and most directly by the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s unemployment rate – previously above 12% in 2020 and 9% in 2021 – stayed below 8% throughout 2022. The city ended with a monthly unemployment rate last December of 4.5%, which is “the lowest monthly unemployment rate in Philadelphia since 1990,” said Martin.

“To put that into context, in April 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic, our unemployment rate reached 17.1%.”.

Despite the area’s growth, Martin said, the Pew report illustrates “a mixed story” of a city that is facing significant challenges regarding public health, safety, and welfare. Because the data also paints “a devastating picture of communities who are struggling with poverty and affordable housing.”