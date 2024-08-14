WHYY and Welcoming Center to host gathering on impact of immigrant workers in Philadelphia
WHYY is co-hosting a Sept. 18 gathering to discuss The Pew Charitable Trust’s research on how immigrant workers contribute to the local Philadelphia economy.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
WHYY and the Welcoming Center are co-hosting an event Wednesday, Sept. 18 to discuss the findings of The Pew Charitable Trust’s study of Philadelphia’s foreign employees and proprietors.
“Immigration, Inc: The role of immigrants in Philadelphia’s economy” will explore the impact that foreign-born people who partake in the city’s workforce have on the local economy.
Research from The Pew Charitable Trust is data-driven through biographical information about immigrant workers in Philadelphia and includes information like the type of businesses they own and what wages they earn.
The event will include speaker Zeke Hernandez, author of “The Truth About Immigration,” and a panel discussion with multiple immigrant entrepreneurs. HIAS Pennsylvania and Nationalities Services Center are also partnering on the program.
The event will be held at WHYY Studios, 150 N. 6th S., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, from 9–10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information can be found on the event’s details page.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.