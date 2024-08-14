From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY and the Welcoming Center are co-hosting an event Wednesday, Sept. 18 to discuss the findings of The Pew Charitable Trust’s study of Philadelphia’s foreign employees and proprietors.

“Immigration, Inc: The role of immigrants in Philadelphia’s economy” will explore the impact that foreign-born people who partake in the city’s workforce have on the local economy.

Research from The Pew Charitable Trust is data-driven through biographical information about immigrant workers in Philadelphia and includes information like the type of businesses they own and what wages they earn.