Saadiq Palmer, chairman of Right 2 Redemption who is serving a life sentence at the State Correctional Institution in Graterford, said in a statement given from prison that he and other prisoners want to help make change.

“I humbly ask for forgiveness for the trauma and harm we’ve caused in our communities,” he said. “We’ve brainstormed ways to give back … but one issue stood out more.”

The fund will provide up to a $300 stipend to families who lose a child to gun violence, mainly to cover burial costs. Organizers say they’ve raised enough to provide for about 30 families and are continuing to collect donations from prisoners, private donors and organizations. Families are eligible if they lose a child from today onward, and will be given support on a first-come, first-serve basis, Drinks said.

Prisoners who donate are transferring money from their monthly earnings while working behind bars, Drinks said.

Wages for Pennsylvania prisoners range from 19 cents to $1.21 an hour, depending on skill level and work performance, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Prisoners are permitted to send their money to family, friends or charities of their choice.

“The men and women who are incarcerated are still human and they are still attached to what’s going on in our society,” Drinks said. “They aren’t the most financially stable … so anything they give is significant”

Drinks said staff at G.R.O.W.N. will work directly with families as well as with post-mortem providers to cover expenses related to burials and funerals, including Janazah services.

The cost of funeral services is often a major point of stress for families who’ve lost a loved one suddenly, said Adara Combs, director of the Philadelphia Office of the Victim Advocate.

“When a person receives a call … nobody is thinking immediately about the financial cost,” she said. “Nobody is thinking about paying for burying a child.”