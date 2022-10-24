Fall season can be a great time to get outside and forage for mushrooms, but it can come with some risks.

“It is easy to underestimate misidentifying a poisonous mushroom for an edible mushroom,” said Dr. Robert Bassett.

Bassett is associate medical director of the region’s Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which serves about 9 million people in eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Experts at the control center have noted a local uptick in cases of mushroom poisonings, mostly in adults who’ve consumed wild mushrooms, and they’re warning people to be careful.

“If you develop any symptoms, any physical symptoms after consuming mushrooms, I would seek medical attention immediately,” Bassett said.