U.S. Surgeon General launches national workplace mental health guide in Philadelphia

In a survey by the American Psychological Association, workers said that their top mental health supports they wished to see at work included flexible hours, workplace culture that respects time off, the ability to work remotely, and a four-day work week.

Jaime-Alexis Flower said a disconnect often comes from workers feeling like their concerns and ideas are not being listened to by higher management

Flower is founder of Empower Work, a nonprofit that provides a crisis text line and counseling support to workers. She said worker voices need to be centered in order to create a better environment for mental health.

“Workers say to us often, ‘I don’t want this to happen to somebody else. I can’t sleep at night, I’m not able to show up for my kids, I may be turning to substance abuse or addiction in a different way than I had before to cope with this,’” Flower said. “And they’re looking for tools, for resources, and to be heard.”

The U.S. Surgeon General’s new framework was created with input from for-profit and nonprofit organizations and businesses, public and private institutions, unions and labor associations, academic researchers, and others.