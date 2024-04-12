From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker marked her 100 days as mayor by touring the Kensington area, laying out her vision and announcing a settlement between the city and Polymer 80 and JSD Supplies, the primary makers of ghost guns.

The settlement “is going to require those companies to halt all sales of ghost guns online and in stores for four years and in person at gun shows for two years in Philadelphia,” Parker said.

As part of the agreement, the city will also get money from the gunmakers.

“I heard the number is about $1.3 million to fund efforts to address gun violence and efforts to get illegal guns off of our street,” she said.

Parker, along with city officials, employees and security detail, took the Market Frankford El from City Hall to Kensington and Allegheny and walked through the Kensington Avenue Business District, where most businesses have shuttered. The team ended their tour at the Conwell school on Clearfield Street, where Parker swore in the police commissioner on her first day as mayor.