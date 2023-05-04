Climate change could impact the Philly region’s water supply. New storage options may help

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Climate change could impact future water supplies in the Delaware River watershed, and regional planners want to be prepared.

The Delaware River Basin Commission, which oversees water quality and quantity for the 13 million people who depend on the river for drinking water, says protecting supplies is crucial.

While no imminent threat exists, the agency is exploring new storage options if a climate emergency, such as a severe drought, were to occur.

“Storage projects can take decades to develop,” Chad Pindar, DRBC’s manager of water resource planning, said. “So we wanted to make sure our commissioners had a head start if they decided we needed storage.”