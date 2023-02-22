A group of bilingual trade schools in central Pa. gets $5 million

This story originally appeared on WITF.

The state budget for 2022-2023 that was enacted in July included $5 million for bilingual trade schools in Lancaster, York, Lebanon and Reading.

For a long time, the Spanish-American Civic Association (SACA) in Lancaster was trying to get the state to invest more in workforce development resources in these areas. Tec Centro — SACA’s trade school and workforce development division — decided to expand and collaborate with other workforce development centers in the region. Their needs were growing.

Jose Lopez and Carlos Graupera, who were the driving force behind the push to secure state funding for Tec Centro, said it was a bipartisan effort. They convened state legislators across party lines to garner support for bilingual trade schools and job placement services.

Initially, the ask was $15 million. Lopez is hoping the allocation will be part of the budget for years to come, and will grow as Tec Centro demonstrates there is additional need.

“We’re really providing an opportunity for families that live in these neighborhoods to get into a career path entry point, that can allow them to have sustainable living wages, so that they get out of the cycle of poverty,” Lopez said. “Most of the folks that we serve, about 70% of them here in our two facilities in Lancaster, are classified as being underemployed.”